Mavericks' Devin Harris: Logs practice Monday

Harris (hamstring) participated in Monday's practice, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. While he's trending in the right direction, the veteran guard remains without a concrete timetable for his return. The Mavericks face Washington and Utah in a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories