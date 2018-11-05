Mavericks' Devin Harris: Logs practice Monday
Harris (hamstring) participated in Monday's practice, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. While he's trending in the right direction, the veteran guard remains without a concrete timetable for his return. The Mavericks face Washington and Utah in a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...