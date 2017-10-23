Mavericks' Devin Harris: Not at shootaround, status still uncertain

Harris (personal) was not present at Monday's shootaround, but his status for the night's matchup with Golden State remains undecided, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris has missed the last two games in the wake of his brother's death, and the Mavs are unsure when he'll rejoin the team. While missing shootaround isn't the most encouraging sign, the fact that Harris hasn't been officially ruled out implies that he's close to making a return. Keep an eye on Harris' status as game-time approaches.