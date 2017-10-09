Mavericks' Devin Harris: Off injury report for Monday
Harris, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Given his standing as a 34-year-old with 13 years of NBA experience, Harris won't benefit from logging extended minutes in the preseason like younger players on the roster would, so there's a good chance that he'll sit out in one or both of the Mavs' final two preseason contests Thursday and Friday after getting in a tuneup Monday. Harris averaged just 16.7 minutes per game last season -- his lowest mark since his rookie campaign -- and likely won't be in store for much of an uptick, if any, in 2017-18, even with fellow guard Seth Curry (lower leg) facing an indefinite absence. Among the team's healthy options, rookie Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea appear to rank comfortably ahead of Harris in the backcourt pecking order.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will receive night off for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Participates in team scrimmage•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Held out with illness Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores 15 points Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Active and available to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Could be rested Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...