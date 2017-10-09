Mavericks' Devin Harris: Off injury report for Monday

Harris, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Given his standing as a 34-year-old with 13 years of NBA experience, Harris won't benefit from logging extended minutes in the preseason like younger players on the roster would, so there's a good chance that he'll sit out in one or both of the Mavs' final two preseason contests Thursday and Friday after getting in a tuneup Monday. Harris averaged just 16.7 minutes per game last season -- his lowest mark since his rookie campaign -- and likely won't be in store for much of an uptick, if any, in 2017-18, even with fellow guard Seth Curry (lower leg) facing an indefinite absence. Among the team's healthy options, rookie Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea appear to rank comfortably ahead of Harris in the backcourt pecking order.