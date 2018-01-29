Mavericks' Devin Harris: Officially cleared to return

Harris (concussion/personal) has officially been cleared to return to action Monday against the Heat, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Harris will be in uniform Monday after missing the last three games with concussion-like symptoms. Expect the 34-year-old to return to his usual role of 15-20 minutes off the bench, though he could see a slight bump in playing time with J.J. Barea sidelined.