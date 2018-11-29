Mavericks' Devin Harris: On fire in impressive victory

Harris had 20 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 victory over Houston.

Harris caught fire late, helping the Mavericks to an impressive 20 point road victory over the Rockets. Along with J.J. Barea, Harris led the way in the final quarter despite Houston's best efforts. Harris has now scored a combined 47 points over his last three games but continues to see limited playing time. He remains a deep league player but could be streamed in standard formats assuming you catch him on a hot night.