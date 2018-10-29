Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out again Monday

Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Harris will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to recover from a strained hamstring that he suffered in the season opener. Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that Harris is on track to return sometime this week, so look for him to potentially return Wednesday against the Lakers.

