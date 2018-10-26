Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Friday
Harris (hamstring) is out Friday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Harris has not yet recovered enough from his strained left hamstring to take the floor. His next opportunity arrives Sunday against the Jazz.
