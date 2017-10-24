Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Monday vs. Warriors

Harris (personal) will sit out Monday's game against the Warriors, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris was back with the team on Monday after the tragic passing of his brother recently. However, Harris isn't quite ready to resume playing basketball and doesn't have an exact timetable for when he'll take the court again. That being said, Harris will officially sit out Monday, with his next opportunity to take the floor on Wednesday against the Grizzlies.