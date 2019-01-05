Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Saturday

Harris (back) won't play in Saturday's tilt with Philadelphia, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The veteran guard won't play Saturday due to back soreness. With J.J. Barea (ankle) also out, there should be ample minutes on the table for Jalen Brunson and Ryan Broekhoff. The severity of Harris' injury is unclear, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.