Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out through weekend, no timetable for return
Harris (concussion) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, as well as both Friday's contest against Portland and Saturday's tilt against Denver due to personal reasons, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports. There is no timetable for his return.
Harris' absence Wednesday is due to his head injury, but that fact that he'll remain sidelined through the weekend (and possibly beyond) is due to a personal matter. While he remains out, J.J. Barea, Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Collinsworth are candidates to continue seeing extra run.
