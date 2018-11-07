Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Tuesday, Wednesday
Harris (hamstring) is out Tuesday against the Wizards and Wednesday against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris hasn't played since the Mavericks' opener. His next chance to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Thunder.
