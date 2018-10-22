Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out two more games

Harris (hamstring) will remain out for at least two more games, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

The veteran is still nursing a hamstring injury, which he picked up during the season opener Wednesday against Phoenix. Harris was held out of Saturday's win over Minnesota, and he'll miss Monday's game against Chicago and Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.

