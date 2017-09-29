Mavericks' Devin Harris: Participates in team scrimmage
Harris (illness) took part in the Mavs' intra-squad scrimmage Friday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Harris had been battling an illness in recent days, but he's been cleared for full activity and should be considered healthy going forward.
