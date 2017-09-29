Play

Mavericks' Devin Harris: Participates in team scrimmage

Harris (illness) took part in the Mavs' intra-squad scrimmage Friday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Harris had been battling an illness in recent days, but he's been cleared for full activity and should be considered healthy going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball