Mavericks' Devin Harris: Plays 16 minutes in Saturday's loss
Harris totaled three points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 loss to the Grizzlies.
Harris continues to earn double-digit minutes more often than not. Nevertheless, his production remains minimal given that he's still operating in a reserve role on a team geared toward building for the future. Outside of the very deepest formats, Harris can be left on waiver wires.
