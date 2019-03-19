Mavericks' Devin Harris: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss
Harris had six points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Harris was fairly quiet in this one after dishing out nine dimes during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers. The 36-year-old veteran isn't exactly part of the plan (developing the younger players) heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Still, coach Rick Carlisle orchestrates enough small-ball lineups that Harris typically earns double-digit minutes.
