Mavericks' Devin Harris: Productive off bench in loss
Harris finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 19 minutes in the Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Along with fellow guard J.J. Barea, Harris provided valuable backcourt production off the bench in the high-scoring affair. The veteran's scoring total was his highest since Nov. 28, and he continues to be locked into a role that affords him minutes in the mid-teens at minimum on most nights. Playing time limitations do serve to cap his overall production, but Harris remains an option in deep formats and as a DFS punt play.
