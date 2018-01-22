Mavericks' Devin Harris: 'Questionable at best' for Monday

Harris (head) is considered "questionable at best" for Monday's game against the Wizards, per coach Rick Carlisle, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Harris sustained a head injury during Saturday's loss to Portland, which limited him to just six minutes of action before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 34-year-old will meet with team doctors Monday morning, but at this point it looks as though the Mavs are preparing to be without him for the first time in more than two months. If that is, indeed, the case, Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea could each pick up a few extra minutes.