Mavericks' Devin Harris: 'Questionable at best' for Monday
Harris (head) is considered "questionable at best" for Monday's game against the Wizards, per coach Rick Carlisle, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Harris sustained a head injury during Saturday's loss to Portland, which limited him to just six minutes of action before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 34-year-old will meet with team doctors Monday morning, but at this point it looks as though the Mavs are preparing to be without him for the first time in more than two months. If that is, indeed, the case, Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea could each pick up a few extra minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't return vs. Portland•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Gets hot from long distance Friday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Expects to return•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Doubtful to return Friday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...