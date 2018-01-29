Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Monday
Harris (concussion/personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Harris left the team over the weekend to tend to a personal matter and it's unclear if he'll rejoin the Mavericks in time for Monday's home game. Even if Harris is back in the fold, he still has yet to officially clear the NBA's concussion protocol, which presents another obstacle to him potentially suiting up. Expect the Mavericks to offer more clarity on Harris' situation following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out through weekend, no timetable for return•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Wednesday vs. Houston•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Hopeful for Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Ruled out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: 'Questionable at best' for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't return vs. Portland•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...