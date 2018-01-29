Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Monday

Harris (concussion/personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Harris left the team over the weekend to tend to a personal matter and it's unclear if he'll rejoin the Mavericks in time for Monday's home game. Even if Harris is back in the fold, he still has yet to officially clear the NBA's concussion protocol, which presents another obstacle to him potentially suiting up. Expect the Mavericks to offer more clarity on Harris' situation following morning shootaround.