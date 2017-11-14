Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Tuesday

Harris (ribs) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Harris sat out the second game of a back-to-back set Sunday against the Clippers after suffering the bruised ribs on Saturday. The point guard will likely test out the pain in morning shootaround and pregame warmups before a decision is made regarding his status.

