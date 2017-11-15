Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Friday vs. Timberwolves
Harris (ribs) is a "definite maybe" for Friday's game against the Timberwolves after being held out of contact drills during Wednesday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Harris has missed the team's past two games while nursing bruised ribs, though it sounds as if he's making good progress in his recovery. More word on his availability should emerge Thursday and/or during Friday's morning shootaround.
