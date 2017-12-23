Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta
Harris (illness) is questionable to play during Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Harris played just the first half of Friday's game after becoming ill. More updates on his status should emerge throughout the day. If he's held out, J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell would probably see extra run.
