Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Harris (personal) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Harris rejoined the team for practice Tuesday after he was away from the team for a little less than a week following the passing of his brother. Given that it's early in the season and Harris didn't have a lot of practice time under his belt before his unexpected departure from the team, the Mavericks may decide to give him a little more time to settle in before having him dress for a game. More clarity on Harris' status for Wednesday's game should come after the Mavericks' morning shootaround.