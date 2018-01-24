Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Wednesday vs. Houston

Harris (concussion) did not go through morning shootaround and is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Harris is officially questionable, Sefko notes that he doesn't expect Harris to return before the weekend. He suffered the concussion during Saturday's game against Portland, when he hit his head on a cameraman's knee. Harris was subsequently held out of Monday's game against the Wizards. Assuming he's sidelined for a second straight game Wednesday, J.J. Barea, Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Collinsworth are all candidates to see extra run.