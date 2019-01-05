Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable with back tightness

Harris is questionable Saturday against the 76ers due to lower back tightness.

Harris has emerged from Friday's game with back tightness, and he may not be able to play Saturday. With J.J. Barea (ankle) also questionable, Jalen Brunson could see extra run if one or both are sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories