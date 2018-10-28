Mavericks' Devin Harris: Remains out
Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jazz, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Despite the continued absence for Harris on Sunday, Sefko also stated that Harris seems to be on track for a return sometime this week, with Wednesday against the Lakers seeming more likely than Monday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out two more games•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will miss couple games•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Exits opener with hamstring injury•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores eight in preseason win•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...