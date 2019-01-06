Mavericks' Devin Harris: Removed from injury report

Harris (back) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Harris was held out of Saturday's matchup in Philadelphia due to back soreness, but it appears he's returned to health. He's averaging just 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his previous five contests, so even when available he hasn't made much of an impact for his squad of late.

