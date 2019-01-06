Mavericks' Devin Harris: Removed from injury report
Harris (back) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Harris was held out of Saturday's matchup in Philadelphia due to back soreness, but it appears he's returned to health. He's averaging just 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his previous five contests, so even when available he hasn't made much of an impact for his squad of late.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable with back tightness•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Highly efficient in win•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: On fire in impressive victory•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Still battling hamstring•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...