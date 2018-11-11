Mavericks' Devin Harris: Returns to action with seven-point effort
Harris contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 11 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 win over the Thunder.
Harris was back on the court after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury. Harris is currently buried on the depth chart and will have a lot of work ahead of him if he hopes to have a significant impact this season. The addition of Luka Doncic and the resurgent play of Wesley Matthews and J.J Barea gives Harris a razor-thin window of opportunity that severely limits any fantasy relevance he might have had at the beginning of the season.
