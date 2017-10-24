Mavericks' Devin Harris: Returns to practice Tuesday
Harris (personal) returned to practice Tuesday, but coach Rick Carlisle is still unsure when Harris will take part in a game, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
It's certainly a good sign that Harris is ready to return to practice following the recent, tragic passing of his brother. Understandably, however, he currently doesn't have plans on when he will return to game action.
