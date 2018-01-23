Mavericks' Devin Harris: Ruled out Monday

Harris (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Harris suffered a concussion during Saturday's loss to Portland and has now been entered into the NBA's concussion protocol. For that reason, he'll sit out Monday and will eventually need to take part in a controlled practice before being given the go ahead for a return. With Harris out, look for Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to all pick up a few extra minutes.