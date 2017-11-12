Mavericks' Devin Harris: Ruled out Sunday

Harris (ribs) won't play Sunday against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.'

The Mavericks won't ask the veteran guard to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set after he bruised his ribs during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers. It's likely that head coach Rick Carlisle will divvy up Harris' 17.8 minutes per game among Dennis Smith, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea.