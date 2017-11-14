Mavericks' Devin Harris: Ruled out Tuesday

Harris (ribs) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Harris is seemingly feeling significant discomfort in trying to deal with bruised ribs and is unable to play Tuesday. In his stead, J.J Barea, Yogi Ferrell and Wesley Matthews will all likely absorb some of his workload.

