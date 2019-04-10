Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win

Harris provided 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Harris drew the start in this one and earned at least 20 minutes for the third straight game. He has reached double figures in two of the last five tilts. However, Harris is at best a dart throw in daily leagues heading into Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs.