Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win
Harris provided 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Harris drew the start in this one and earned at least 20 minutes for the third straight game. He has reached double figures in two of the last five tilts. However, Harris is at best a dart throw in daily leagues heading into Wednesday's season finale versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Plays 16 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Solid off bench•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...