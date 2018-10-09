Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores eight in preseason win
Harris scored eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds across 15 minutes in Monday's preseason victory over the 76ers.
The veteran resigned with the Mavs over the offseason and looks to resume his role of backup guard. All else equal, he will likely see reduced minutes as the Mavs added ball-handlers Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic in the offseason. Until we know more about how the rotation will shake out behind Dennis Smith Jr. and J.J. Barea, Harris is a risky pickup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Joins Dallas on one-year deal•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Impressive year•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Probable with ankle injury•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Dishes nine assists in loss•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.