Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores eight in preseason win

Harris scored eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds across 15 minutes in Monday's preseason victory over the 76ers.

The veteran resigned with the Mavs over the offseason and looks to resume his role of backup guard. All else equal, he will likely see reduced minutes as the Mavs added ball-handlers Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic in the offseason. Until we know more about how the rotation will shake out behind Dennis Smith Jr. and J.J. Barea, Harris is a risky pickup.