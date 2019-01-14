Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores nine points in 11 minutes

Harris chipped in nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 11 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.

Harris played well, albeit in limited minutes. The 35-year-old veteran has earned 20-plus minutes just once this season, and didn't see extended action in this one even though he was flourishing and Dennis Smith (sore back) sat out. It seems as though J.J. Barea (Achilles) being ruled out for the rest of the season may not result in an increased role for Harris.