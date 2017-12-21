Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win

Harris had seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 win over the Pistons.

Harris has been up and down as a reserve guard this year, failing to reach double figures in scoring in 14 of 26 appearances in 2017-18. Fellow backup J.J. Barea, who has been filling up box scores, isn't earning that much more time than Harris, but Barea's usage on offense is considerably higher. Barring a bunch of injuries, Harris might be the least useful point guard on the Mavericks' depth chart (behind Dennis Smith, Barea, and Yogi Ferrell).

