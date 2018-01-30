Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores two points in Monday's return to lineup

Harris had two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.

Returning from a four-game absence, Harris made his first appearance since being forced to exit the Jan. 20 contest against the Nuggets with what was eventually determined to be a concussion. To say Harris was rusty on Monday would be an understatement, but his presence was still warmly welcomed given the fact that J.J. Barea (oblique) was unable to suit up for the second straight tilt.