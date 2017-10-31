Mavericks' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total Monday
Harris supplied 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.
Harris parlayed a season-high amount of minutes into his best point total of the campaign, and he provided one of only three double-digit scoring totals for the Mavs. The 34-year-old is capable of offering some serviceable numbers across the stat sheet if he sees enough minutes, but it remains to be seen if his playing time will gain some measure of consistency over coming games.
