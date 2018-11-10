Mavericks' Devin Harris: Set to return Saturday
Harris (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Harris will be making his season debut after nursing a hamstring injury to kick off the year. His workload off the bench figures to be limited. Once fully back into the swing of things he is nothing more than backcourt depth for the Mavericks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely to be game-time call•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Has 'chance' of playing Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Out Tuesday, Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Logs practice Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Likely out through weekend•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...