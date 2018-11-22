Mavericks' Devin Harris: Shines with season-high 18 points
Harris provided 18 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, four steals and an assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Nets.
Harris didn't see much floor time but he definitely made those minutes count. His spark off the bench saved the day for the Mavs as he rattled off eight straight points to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Harris is stuck behind a crowded depth chart and won't see this kind of production often, as he's seen his usage in Dallas slide since the addition of Luka Doncic.
