Mavericks' Devin Harris: Solid off bench

Harris accumulated 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes Thursday against the Pistons.

Harris found success with his shooting touch, draining 54.5 percent of his field goals in a 93-89 loss on the road. He's tallied just nine total points across his last three games combined entering Thursday's matchup, so it was good to see the former Badger find his rhythm. Harris finishes January with a 5.3 ppg and 1.3 apg average through 13 games.