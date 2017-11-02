Mavericks' Devin Harris: Starting vs. Clippers Wednesday
Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Harris will draw the start after putting up a season-high 15 points in Monday's loss to the Jazz. He's appeared in just four games so far this season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 17 minutes per contest.
