Mavericks' Devin Harris: Still battling hamstring

Harris said he's still dealing with the effects of the hamstring injury that cost him the first few weeks of the season, the Dallas Morning News reports. "Coming back from a hamstring, I don't feel like I'm moving at my pace," Harris said. "When you see me driving and getting (to the rim) that's more who I am instead of lingering out there shooting jump shots. I'm a downhill player. So when you see me getting there and getting to the free-throw line, it lets me know I'm getting back to being who I need to be."

At the end of that quote, Harris was referring to last week's game against Brooklyn, in which he scored a season-high 18 points and got to the free throw line 10 times in just 18 minutes off the bench. Harris came back down to earth on Saturday against Boston, finishing with nine points in 17 minutes, but he looks to be moving in the right direction, even as it sounds as though the hamstring may still be bothering him. Regardless, Harris remains a low-level fantasy option whose current role is too small to warrant ownership in most leagues.