Mavericks' Devin Harris: Suffers bruised ribs, won't return Saturday

Harris suffered bruised ribs during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers and will not return, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Harris has been playing a significant role for the Mavs this season, averaging 18.5 minutes per game and posting 9.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. More word on his injury should come in the days that follow, but assuming he misses time, J.J. Barea figures to be on of the main beneficiaries.