Mavericks' Devin Harris: To play Wednesday, not Thursday
Harris (personal) will play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies at home but won't travel with the team to face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Thursday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official website reports.
It appears Harris, who sat out the team's past three games following the passing of his brother, is feeling well enough to participate Wednesday in front of his home crowd. His return may mean less time for the likes of J.J. Barea and possibly Yogi Ferrell.
