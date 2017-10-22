Mavericks' Devin Harris: Uncertain for Monday
Harris (personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks won't pressure Harris to return to the court after he left the team following the recent death of his brother, but his potential absence for a third straight game Monday would again limit Dallas' options in the backcourt. Along with Harris, Seth Curry (lower leg) is out and Dennis Smith (knee) is questionable Monday, so if all three sit out the contest, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea would be forced to handle major minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will receive night off for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Participates in team scrimmage•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Held out with illness Thursday•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...