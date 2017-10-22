Mavericks' Devin Harris: Uncertain for Monday

Harris (personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Mavericks won't pressure Harris to return to the court after he left the team following the recent death of his brother, but his potential absence for a third straight game Monday would again limit Dallas' options in the backcourt. Along with Harris, Seth Curry (lower leg) is out and Dennis Smith (knee) is questionable Monday, so if all three sit out the contest, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea would be forced to handle major minutes.