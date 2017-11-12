Mavericks' Devin Harris: Unlikely to play Sunday

Harris (ribs) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris suffered bruised ribs during Saturday's game, so his designation isn't too surprising. In his stead, J.J Barea will likely be the main beneficiary. Gian Clavell may be recalled from the G-League to help bolster the backcourt as well.

