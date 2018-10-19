Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will miss couple games
Harris will miss "at least a couple of games", Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After team practice Friday, coach rick Carlisle mentioned that Harris will be out for at least the new couple of games due to a left hamstring strain. In the season opener Wednesday, Harris was on the court for only six minutes before suffering the injury. The severity of the injury remains unknown however.
