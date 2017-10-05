Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will receive night off for rest Thursday
Harris has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Magic for rest purposes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Harris joins a list of seven players getting the night off for rest Thursday, as the Mavericks were surprisingly scheduled for a back-to-back set in the preseason. Look for Harris to be back in the fold as soon as Monday's rematch with the Magic, though in the meantime, Dennis Smith, Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell should see big minutes in the backcourt.
