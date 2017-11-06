Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will rejoin team for Tuesday's game
Harris was away from the team Monday for a personal matter, but is expected to be back in time for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris isn't expected to miss any time, but it's worth it to monitor his status throughout the day Wednesday just in case there's an unexpected delay in his return. Harris has upped his play of late and has helped fill in during Seth Curry's (leg) absence, averaging a respectable 13.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal over the last four games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Heading back to bench role Friday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Acquits himself well in start•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Starting vs. Clippers Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Season-high scoring total Monday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: To play Wednesday, not Thursday•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...