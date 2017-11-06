Mavericks' Devin Harris: Will rejoin team for Tuesday's game

Harris was away from the team Monday for a personal matter, but is expected to be back in time for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Harris isn't expected to miss any time, but it's worth it to monitor his status throughout the day Wednesday just in case there's an unexpected delay in his return. Harris has upped his play of late and has helped fill in during Seth Curry's (leg) absence, averaging a respectable 13.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal over the last four games.