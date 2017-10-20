Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't play Friday
Harris will not play during Friday's game against the Kings due to the death of his brother, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Carlisle told Harris to take all the time he needs. J.J. Barea seems most likely to absorb Harris' minutes in the meantime.
